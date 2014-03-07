FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwanda says it expelled South Africans, accuses Pretoria of 'harboring dissidents'
March 7, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 4 years ago

Rwanda says it expelled South Africans, accuses Pretoria of 'harboring dissidents'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda said on Friday it expelled six South African diplomats, saying it was concerned about South Africa sheltering Rwandan dissidents Kigali held responsible for “terrorist attacks”.

The action followed South Africa’s expulsion of three Rwandan diplomats Pretoria linked to a raid by gunmen this week on the Johannesburg home of an exiled Rwandan general.

“We have expelled six S. African diplomats in reciprocity & concern at SA harboring of dissidents responsible for terrorist attacks in Rwanda,” Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said in a comment on her Twitter account.

Reporting by Jenny Clover; Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

