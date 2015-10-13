South Africa says watching merger of SABMiller for signs of tax erosion

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Treasury could “in the extreme” try and block the $106 billion takeover of SABMiller SAB.L SABJ.J by the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), a senior treasury official said on Tuesday.

“We subject those applications to subjective criteria – the likely impact on capital account, the impact on the tax base and the possible complications,” the treasury’s Director General Lungisa Fuzile told Reuters.

The deal to create a brewer making almost a third of the world’s beer would rank in the top five mergers in corporate history and be the largest takeover of a UK company. SABMiller has a secondary listing in Johannesburg.