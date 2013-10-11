FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man killed by shark while snorkeling off South African coast
October 11, 2013

Man killed by shark while snorkeling off South African coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A man who was snorkeling off the South African coast was attacked and killed by a shark on Friday, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.

The incident took place off the southern city of Jeffreys Bay, about 600 km (370) east of Cape Town. The victim has yet to be identified, said the agency, which manages maritime safety.

Sharks frequent large stretches of South Africa’s eastern and southern coasts, where underwater fences have been erected at popular swimming spots for protection.

Globally, most shark attacks occur in U.S. coastal waters, followed by Australia and South Africa in second and third place respectively, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File report.

Three people were killed by sharks last year in South Africa, the report said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by Gareth Jones

