March 5, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Standard Bank to spend London unit proceeds on capital base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Businessmen chat in front of a Standard Bank logo in Sandton outside Johannesburg October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) said on Thursday it would spend the bulk of the $690 million from the sale of its global unit to capitalize its South African business and to invest more in fast-growing areas like Nigeria, Angola and Mozambique.

“For us to put more capital into these countries now is completely justified and we have far more mature businesses than we had just three years ago,” Chief Executive Ben Kruger said in reference to units outside its home South African market.

Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Joe Brock

