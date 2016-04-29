FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starbucks plans 150 stores in South Africa: CEO
April 29, 2016 / 3:27 PM / a year ago

Starbucks plans 150 stores in South Africa: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers queue for coffee outside South Africa's first Starbucks outlet in Johannesburg, South Africa April 21, 2016. REUTERS/TJ Strydom

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. coffee chain Starbucks (SBUX.O) plans to open up to 150 stores in South Africa, founder and chief executive Howard Schultz said on Friday.

Starbucks, brought in under license by South Africa’s Taste Holdings (TASJ.J), opened its first store last week in a mall in an affluent suburb of Johannesburg.

“I’ve never seen a line like this after a week of our opening,” Schultz told journalists at the store.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard

