South Africa Top-40 index hits record high as miners gain

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s benchmark Top-40 index rose to a record high in afternoon trade on Friday as investors picked up recently beaten-down mining shares.

The JSE Top-40 index rose 1.17 percent to 32,380.01 by 1051 GMT (0651 EDT), after hitting a record high of 32,402.12. This beat the previous record of 32,381.54 set on September 14.

Miners led the gainers’ list, recouping some of the losses suffered in recent days due to a spate of wildcat strikes that have cut output and raised fears of expensive wage deals to end the disputes.