FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa platinum firms, striking union to return to mediated talks
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 20, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa platinum firms, striking union to return to mediated talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The world’s top platinum producers and the AMCU union agreed on Tuesday to court-mediated wage talks aimed at ending the longest and costliest mining strike in South African history.

Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin said in a joint statement that the mediation process would begin on Wednesday and last for up to three days.

The strike by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has hit 40 percent of global platinum production and has dragged on for 17 weeks, squeezing already sluggish growth in Africa’s most advanced economy.

After talks collapsed in late April, producers took their latest offer directly to the more than 70,000 striking miners via text messages and other means.

AMCU opposed the direct offers to its members and the labor court was scheduled to hear its complaints about the matter on Tuesday.

However, the parties agreed to return to negotiations sponsored by the court, which will act as a mediator and issue no ruling on the strike.

“Other issues will be put on hold, giving the judge the opportunity to mediate to see if we cannot find a settlement,” AMCU treasurer Jimmy Gama said.

The strike has been turning violent, with four miners murdered last week as employees have tried to return to work on the restive platinum belt northwest of Johannesburg.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Additional reporting and writing by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.