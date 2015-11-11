FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police fire stun grenades at striking South African parliament staff
November 11, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Police fire stun grenades at striking South African parliament staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Anti-riot police fired stun grenades to disperse scores of striking parliamentary workers demanding higher pay outside South Africa’s assembly building on Wednesday.

Officers in full body armor carried away members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), a powerful public sector organization aligned with the ruling African National Congress Party.

“The police must go,” chanted union members massed on the front steps of parliament’s second house, the National Council of Provinces, witnesses said.

Much of parliament has been shut down for the past three days during the protest over a bonus payment and a state security vetting process targeting workers and management.

Television images showed police and some workers scuffling outside parliament in Cape Town.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia and Andrew Heavens

