South Africa police vow to crack down on strike intimidation

MARIKANA, South Africa (Reuters) - South Africa’s police minister vowed on Wednesday to crack down on violence on the country’s restive platinum belt and arrest “within hours” strikers he said were behind a campaign of intimidation against miners trying to return to work.

“In South Africa, the rule of law reigns,” minister Nathi Mthethwa told a news conference, underscoring growing government concerns about the 16-week strike. “Anarchy is not what is going to be accepted.”