South Africa mining union includes 'back to work arrangements' in rally programer

Miners on strike chant slogans as they march in Nkaneng township outside the Lonmin mine in Rustenburg May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

RUSTENBURG South Africa (Reuters) - South Africa’s striking AMCU mining union on Monday handed its members a program that included sections titled “reading of agreements” and “back to work arrangements” at a rally expected to decide on a wage offer from the platinum producers.

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) were meeting in the mining town of Rustenburg to discuss the latest offer from Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin aimed at ending South Africa’s longest and costliest strike.