FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa mining union includes 'back to work arrangements' in rally programer
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa mining union includes 'back to work arrangements' in rally programer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Miners on strike chant slogans as they march in Nkaneng township outside the Lonmin mine in Rustenburg May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

RUSTENBURG South Africa (Reuters) - South Africa’s striking AMCU mining union on Monday handed its members a program that included sections titled “reading of agreements” and “back to work arrangements” at a rally expected to decide on a wage offer from the platinum producers.

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) were meeting in the mining town of Rustenburg to discuss the latest offer from Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin aimed at ending South Africa’s longest and costliest strike.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.