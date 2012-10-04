South Africa illegal strikes hit more Amplats mines

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Illegal strikes have spread to three more South African mines run by world no. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum, a trade union said on Thursday, the latest round of wildcat action to hit the country’s mining sector.

“They went on strike at these mines last night and at the smelter our members have been threatened and told if they come to work, their cars will be torched,” said Franz Stehring, a divisional manager with the trade union UASA.