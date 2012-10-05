FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Amplats fires 12,000 wildcat strikers
October 5, 2012 / 1:32 PM / 5 years ago

South Africa's Amplats fires 12,000 wildcat strikers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Striking platinum miners march near the Anglo-American Platinum (AMPLATS) mine near Rustenburg in South Africa's North West Province, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - World no. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Friday it had fired 12,000 workers taking part in a three-week illegal strike, following through on tough talk against the wildcat stoppages in South Africa’s mines.

Amplats also said in a statement the illegal strikes had cost it 39,000 ounces in lost output that translated into 700 million rand ($82.27 million) in lost revenue.

($1 = 8.5083 South African rand)

Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley

