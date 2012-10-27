FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amplats to reinstate workers at South Africa operations: union
October 27, 2012 / 7:02 AM / in 5 years

Amplats to reinstate workers at South Africa operations: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Striking platinum miners march near the Anglo-American Platinum (AMPLATS) mine near Rustenburg in South Africa's North West Province, in this file October 5, 2012 photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J) will reinstate 12,000 miners it sacked for taking part in an illegal strike at its South African operations if they return to their posts next week, a spokesman for the powerful NUM union said on Saturday.

“They agreed to reinstate all the dismissed workers on the provision that they return to work by Tuesday,” Lesiba Seshoka, spokesman for the National Union of Mineworkers, told Reuters.

He added the move would likely end the industrial action that has paralyzed production. Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
