Amplats says strike-hit South Africa mines still down

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum said on Thursday it did not have sufficient staff at its strike-hit mines in South Africa to operate as workers had not yet accepted a company offer to reinstate sacked miners and returned to work.

The world’s top platinum producer said it was losing an average of 3,694 ounces of platinum per day due to the wildcat strike, which is now its seventh week. To date 141,640 ounces of platinum have been lost, it said.