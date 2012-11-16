Amplats says production at South Africa mines yet to start

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) said on Friday production at its South African operations where workers went on an illegal strike will not resume in the coming week on safety reasons.

“As these operations have been idle for two months it is important to ensure that (safety) activities are carried out to ensure that working places are made safe,” Amplats said in a statement.

The company said wildcat action, which ended after the workers accepted its pay offer, cost it 191,359 ounces of platinum production. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)