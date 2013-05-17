Amplats says South Africa miners report for morning shift

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Miners at South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J) reported for work on Friday, a company spokeswoman said, despite earlier calls for a strike by some union leaders.

Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole said all workers had reported for the morning shift at the world’s biggest platinum miner and there had been no trouble.

“Everything is normal at Amplats this morning. Workers are going underground and there have been no incidents,” Sithole said.

Unions and worker committees had threatened to start a strike on Friday in protest at Amplats’ plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs to try to restore the company to profitability.

The threats sent the company’s shares to an eight year low of 286 rand on Thursday, close to half this year’s high of 508.99 rand in January.

The rand also tumbled to its lowest since April 2009 amid concerns the labor unrest might spread through the rest of the mining sector, hitting growth in Africa’s biggest economy.

More than 50 people were killed last year in labor unrest in South Africa’s platinum belt, including 34 strikers gunned down by police at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine, 120 km (70 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.