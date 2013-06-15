FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amplats workers end underground protest at South African mine
#Business News
June 15, 2013

Amplats workers end underground protest at South African mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) said on Saturday operations at its Thembelani mine in South Africa were back to normal after a “group of employees” on Friday prevented 2,400 workers from going above ground.

“The situation at the mine is normal, people came above ground yesterday evening,” Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole said.

The industrial action followed the dismissal of four union shop stewards for “inappropriate behavior”.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Janet Lawrence

