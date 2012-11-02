FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AngloGold suspends operations at South Africa mine due to sit-in
November 2, 2012 / 6:47 AM / 5 years ago

AngloGold suspends operations at South Africa mine due to sit-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J), the world’s third largest gold producer, has suspended operations at its TauTona mine in South Africa due to a worker sit-in protest over a bonus payment, the company said on Friday.

“There are about 300 people doing a sit-in underground. Management is talking to them,” company spokesman Alan Fine said.

Another sit-in at AngloGold’s Mponeng mine ended on Thursday, but operations there are only expected to resume on Sunday night as some repairs need to be done, Fine added.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

