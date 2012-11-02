AngloGold suspends operations at South Africa mine due to sit-in

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J), the world’s third largest gold producer, has suspended operations at its TauTona mine in South Africa due to a worker sit-in protest over a bonus payment, the company said on Friday.

“There are about 300 people doing a sit-in underground. Management is talking to them,” company spokesman Alan Fine said.

Another sit-in at AngloGold’s Mponeng mine ended on Thursday, but operations there are only expected to resume on Sunday night as some repairs need to be done, Fine added.