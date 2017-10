JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources ATL.V has extended a deadline for the return of striking workers at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa to November 6 after community leaders intervened in the dispute, the company’s chief commercial officer said on Friday.

An offer to pay striking miners a once-off payment of 2,000 rand ($230) to facilitate their return remained valid, Joel Kesler told Reuters. ($1 = 8.6513 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)