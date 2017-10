JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Striking workers at junior coal miner Coal of Africa’s (CZAJ.J) (CZA.AX) (CZA.L) Mooiplaats colliery in South Africa have returned to work after the company agreed to increase their wages by 26 percent, the coal producer said on Friday.

The pay increase, effective from July this year, includes medical aid assistance and various allowances, for housing, shift and underground work.