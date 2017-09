Workers are seen in front the construction site of Eskom's Medupi power station, a new dry-cooled coal fired power station, in Limpopo province, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers said its 90,000 members in the construction industry would go on strike from Monday over demands for higher wages.

Union spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters that members would go on strike at major companies in the sector including Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon, Aveng Ltd and Group Five Ltd.