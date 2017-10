JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Gold Fields, the world’s fourth largest bullion producer, said on Tuesday that all three of its operating mines in South Africa were back in production after the end of a 23-day strike at its KDC East mine.

The mine dismissed 8,100 employees on Oct 23 for their involvement in an illegal strike.

“After a deal with the National Union of Mineworkers, the vast majority of them were reinstated to their previous positions,” the company said.