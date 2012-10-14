FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa may revisit growth outlook after strikes: central bank
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 14, 2012 / 8:52 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa may revisit growth outlook after strikes: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s growth forecasts will likely need to be revisited given the impact of widening labour unrest on Africa’s biggest economy, the central bank’s deputy governor, Daniel Mminele said in a speech on Sunday.

South Africa has been hit by a wave of wildcat strikes since August that have spread beyond the mining sector, threatened industrial relations and sparked downgrades of the country’s credit rating.

“Growth forecasts will most likely need to be revisited,” Mminele said in a speech to a JP Morgan investor seminar in Tokyo on Sunday that was posted on the Reserve Bank’s website.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.