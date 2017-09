JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has called off a three-week strike in the country’s auto sector and workers are expected to start returning to work from Monday, NUMSA’s deputy general secretary Karl Cloete said on Sunday.

The dispute over pay affects more than 30,000 assembly line workers at major carmakers in South Africa, including Toyota, Ford, General Motors and Nissan.