FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner killed at South Africa's Anglo American Platinum
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 21, 2014 / 6:54 AM / 4 years ago

Miner killed at South Africa's Anglo American Platinum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A miner was attacked and killed by group of men at mine belonging to South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum, the latest violence in the turbulent, strike-hit sector, police said on Friday.

The miner was on his way to work on Thursday when he was attacked by four armed men who set him on fire, police spokesman Thulani Ngubane said. He died from his injuries on Friday morning.

His identity and union affiliation was not immediately clear.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.