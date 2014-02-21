Miner killed at South Africa's Anglo American Platinum

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A miner was attacked and killed by group of men at mine belonging to South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum, the latest violence in the turbulent, strike-hit sector, police said on Friday.

The miner was on his way to work on Thursday when he was attacked by four armed men who set him on fire, police spokesman Thulani Ngubane said. He died from his injuries on Friday morning.

His identity and union affiliation was not immediately clear.