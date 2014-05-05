South Africa platinum firms: strikers intimidated not to accept offer

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The world’s top platinum producers said on Monday that striking South African miners were afraid to accept the companies’ latest wage offer because of “threats to their personal safety”.

Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin also said in a joint statement they would continue taking their latest offer directly to employees, by-passing the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), whose members downed tools 15 weeks ago.