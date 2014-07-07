South Africa's Implats says wildcat strike to end at Marula mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Impala Platinum said on Monday that wildcat strikers at its Marula mine had indicated they would return to work on Tuesday and press their demands through “formal channels.”

Implats spokesman Johan Theron told Reuters the precise demands remained unclear.

A source from the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the dominant union at the Marula mine, said its leaders there had been given 48 hours to vacate their offices by a “workers’ committee” and faced death threats if they did not.