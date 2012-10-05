FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African union leader shot dead near Lonmin mine: NUM
#World News
October 5, 2012 / 8:09 PM / in 5 years

South African union leader shot dead near Lonmin mine: NUM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A branch leader of South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was shot dead on Friday near a mine run by platinum producer Lonmin as labor unrest sweeps the mining sector.

NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters the union leader had been killed “execution style” in the evening hours but gave no further details.

Earlier on Friday Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) fired 12,000 wildcat strikers, a high-stakes attempt by the world’s biggest platinum producer to push back at the illegal stoppages in Africa’s biggest economy.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard

