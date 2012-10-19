FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonmin South Africa operations back to normal after walkout
October 19, 2012

Lonmin South Africa operations back to normal after walkout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Lonmin, the world’s No 3 platinum producer, on Friday said its operations in South Africa were back to normal after about 4,000 employees walked out a day earlier.

Operations at its Marikana mine in South Africa, where 34 miners were gunned down by police on August 16, were disrupted on Thursday as thousands of employees left their posts to protest the arrests of colleagues suspected of killing rival labour leaders.

Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

