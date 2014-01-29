FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa police fire rubber bullets to disperse AMCU strikers
#World News
January 29, 2014 / 1:34 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa police fire rubber bullets to disperse AMCU strikers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African police used rubber bullets on Wednesday to disperse striking members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union who were blocking a road near Anglo American Platinum’s Khuseleka shaft, police said.

“In order to remove and disperse group of strikers who were sitting in the middle of the road and blocking the free flow of traffic as well as preventing non-striking workers from going to work, the police had to use four rubber bullets to disperse a crowd,” police said in a statement.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan

