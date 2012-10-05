South Africa union pushes for wider transport strike

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African transport union is pushing for rail and ports workers to join a strike by more than 20,000 truck drivers to bring the entire transport sector to a standstill, it said on Friday.

The truck driver strike has hit fuel supplies and logistics groups in Africa’s biggest economy. If it expands to rail and ports, it would also affect exports of commodities such as coal, platinum and gold.

“We are working to have all our members in rail, ports join the strike in sympathy of the truck drivers as of next week,” said Vincent Masoga, a spokesman for the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU).