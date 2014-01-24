South Africa's AMCU union, platinum firms to resume talks on Monday

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and executives of the world’s top three platinum companies will resume talks next week to end a strike in the sector, the labor ministry said on Friday.
“They will sit down on Monday and talk, theoretically,” spokesman Musa Zondi told reporters after several hours of government-sponsored mediation talks in Johannesburg.
