South Africa's AMCU union, platinum firms to resume talks on Monday
January 24, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's AMCU union, platinum firms to resume talks on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and executives of the world’s top three platinum companies will resume talks next week to end a strike in the sector, the labor ministry said on Friday.

“They will sit down on Monday and talk, theoretically,” spokesman Musa Zondi told reporters after several hours of government-sponsored mediation talks in Johannesburg.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley

