South Africa freight industry losing $141 million per week in strike
October 5, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

South Africa freight industry losing $141 million per week in strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - A strike by more than 20,000 truck drivers in South Africa is costing the freight industry 1.2 billion rand ($141 million) in lost revenue each week, an industry body said on Friday.

“Estimates indicate that employees in this industry are losing in the region of 270 million rand in wages per week during the strike, with around 1.2 billion rand in turnover being lost on the part of industry per week,” the Road Freight Employers Association said in a statement.

Talks between unions and employers collapsed on Thursday after the workers rejected the latest pay rise offer. The strike has been on for two weeks. ($1 = 8.5083 South African rand)

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
