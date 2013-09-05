FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's AMCU union says seven members 'attacked' at strike-hit mine
#World News
September 5, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

South Africa's AMCU union says seven members 'attacked' at strike-hit mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said seven of its members had been attacked at Sibanye’s Beatrix mine on Thursday, marking the first reported violence in a gold sector strike that started this week.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), a rival union to AMCU, is on strike at the mine where AMCU members have reported for duty.

“They attacked our members. They were badly assaulted and admitted to hospital,” AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters. NUM officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

