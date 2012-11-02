FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xstrata fires 400 strikers at South Africa chrome mine
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2012 / 6:07 AM / in 5 years

Xstrata fires 400 strikers at South Africa chrome mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Global diversified mining firm Xstrata XTA.L has dismissed 400 workers involved in an illegal strike at its Kroondal chrome mine in South Africa, the company said on Friday.

The mine employs a total of 619 workers. The sacked miners have until 09:00 am EDT on Friday to appeal their dismissals.

“Most of production at Kroondal is down as we are operating with a minimal percentage of our staff,” said Christopher Tsatsawane, spokesman at Xstrata’s alloys unit.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.