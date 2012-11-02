Xstrata fires 400 strikers at South Africa chrome mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Global diversified mining firm Xstrata XTA.L has dismissed 400 workers involved in an illegal strike at its Kroondal chrome mine in South Africa, the company said on Friday.

The mine employs a total of 619 workers. The sacked miners have until 09:00 am EDT on Friday to appeal their dismissals.

“Most of production at Kroondal is down as we are operating with a minimal percentage of our staff,” said Christopher Tsatsawane, spokesman at Xstrata’s alloys unit.