South Africa's new visa rules led to drop in tourism: minister
July 29, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's new visa rules led to drop in tourism: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s new visa regulations have led to a “worrying drop” in foreign visitors and a new approach may be needed, tourism minister Derek Hanekom said on Wednesday.

Last year South Africa implemented new rules requiring visitors to provide biometric data when applying for visas, a problem for people in large countries like China, which only has South African consulates in Beijing and Shanghai.

Further new legislation rules implemented in June require parents to carry unabridged birth certificates when traveling with children, a rule heavily criticized by the tourism industry and some foreign governments.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
