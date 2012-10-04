Illegal strike hits Toyota in South Africa

A logo is seen on the Toyota booth on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - An illegal strike has halted production at Toyota Motor Corp’s (7203.T) manufacturing plant in the South African city of Durban for the last three days, a company official said on Thursday.

The plant produces 120,000 units a year, with 50 percent of the cars destined for the export market and the rest sold in South Africa and neighboring states.

“At the moment workers are striking. There is no production,” Toyota SA spokesman Leo Kok said.