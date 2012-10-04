FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illegal strike hits Toyota in South Africa
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 4, 2012 / 7:42 AM / in 5 years

Illegal strike hits Toyota in South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is seen on the Toyota booth on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - An illegal strike has halted production at Toyota Motor Corp’s (7203.T) manufacturing plant in the South African city of Durban for the last three days, a company official said on Thursday.

The plant produces 120,000 units a year, with 50 percent of the cars destined for the export market and the rest sold in South Africa and neighboring states.

“At the moment workers are striking. There is no production,” Toyota SA spokesman Leo Kok said.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.