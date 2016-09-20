FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The dancing traffic warden of South Africa
September 20, 2016

The dancing traffic warden of South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A video uploaded to social media in early September shows an enthusiastic traffic warden brightening up the evening commute for drivers in Pretoria (South Africa).

Solante Hough was driving home from work in early September and filmed the traffic officer directing cars using her mobile phone. Hough told Reuters that the traffic warden '''made her smile'' as she waited on the corner of Magiel and Jacaranda Road in Centurion. The video upload was accompanied by the caption ''I wish everyone could love their job this much''.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
