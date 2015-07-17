South Africa trains collide, over 200 injured

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Over 200 people were injured on Friday when a passenger train traveling near Johannesburg slammed into the back of another train, said Russel Meiring, an emergency services spokesman.

“Our paramedics say that over 200 people have been treated for injuries,” he said, adding that one of the trains had been derailed.

No fatalities were reported.

Train accidents and derailments are fairly common in Africa’s most advanced economy, which is grappling with infrastructure issues including frequent power shortages.