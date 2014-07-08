Dozens injured in South African commuter train accident

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - More than 80 commuters were injured when two trains collided in the South African city of Durban on Tuesday, but no deaths were recorded, a spokesman from the national rail authority said.

“One train went into the back of the other train, but we are still waiting for the outcome of the full investigation,” a spokesman from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa rail said.

Most of the 80 injured suffered minor injuries and about 50 people went to the hospital, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.