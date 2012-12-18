Four white South Africans charged with treason over ANC plot

President Jacob Zuma (L) speaks with Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe at the start of the 53rd National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Bloemfontein, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa (Reuters) - Four white South Africans were charged with treason on Tuesday over a suspected plot to attack a conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) attended by President Jacob Zuma and scores of top government officials.

The four were brought into court in the central city of Bloemfontein surrounded by security guards armed with assault rifles. Prosecutors said one of the men “wanted to target the ANC elective conference” currently under way in the city.