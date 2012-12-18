FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four white South Africans charged with treason over ANC plot
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 18, 2012 / 9:17 AM / 5 years ago

Four white South Africans charged with treason over ANC plot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President Jacob Zuma (L) speaks with Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe at the start of the 53rd National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Bloemfontein, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa (Reuters) - Four white South Africans were charged with treason on Tuesday over a suspected plot to attack a conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) attended by President Jacob Zuma and scores of top government officials.

The four were brought into court in the central city of Bloemfontein surrounded by security guards armed with assault rifles. Prosecutors said one of the men “wanted to target the ANC elective conference” currently under way in the city.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.