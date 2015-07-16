FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Tutu fights infection in hospital: daughter
July 16, 2015 / 1:44 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Tutu fights infection in hospital: daughter

Archbishop Desmond Tutu speaks during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at Westminster Abbey in London March 3, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Veteran South African anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu will remain in hospital for several more days to fight a persistent infection that is not related to his prostate cancer, his daughter Mpho said on Thursday.

Tutu, 83, who has been living with prostate cancer for 18 years, has been placed on a stronger course of intravenous antibiotics since being hospitalized in Cape Town on Tuesday, she added.

“We are confident that he will recover well from treatment and his doctors are also quite satisfied that his cancer remains dormant and well under control,” Mpho told reporters.

The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town often used the pulpit to criticize the oppressive apartheid regime.

He officially retired from public life in 2010, but has kept speaking out in a wide range of issues, from Israel’s Palestinian policies to corruption among South Africa’s political elite.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Andrew Heavens

