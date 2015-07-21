FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Tutu discharged from hospital after treatment
#World News
July 21, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Tutu discharged from hospital after treatment

The former Anglican archbishop Desmond Tutu pauses during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Veteran South African anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after a week fighting a persistent infection that is not related to his prostate cancer, his daughter said.

Tutu, 83, who has been living with prostate cancer for 18 years, underwent a course of intravenous antibiotics in a Cape Town hospital, according to his family.

It was not clear what infection Tutu was being treated for, but his daughter, the Reverend Canon Mpho Tutu, has said his cancer remains dormant and well under control.

Mpho said in a statement on Tuesday that her father’s medical team had prescribed lots of rest.

“They have been fantastic and we’ll be doing our best not to disappoint them,” she said.

The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town often used the pulpit to criticize the oppressive apartheid regime.

Tutu retired from public life in 2010, but has kept speaking out in a wide range of issues, from Israel’s Palestinian policies to corruption among South Africa’s political elite.

Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
