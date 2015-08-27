FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Tutu expected home from hospital next week
August 27, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Tutu expected home from hospital next week

Archbishop Desmond Tutu speaks during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at Westminster Abbey in London March 3, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Veteran South African anti-apartheid activist, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, was responding well to a two-week intravenous antibiotic course and could be discharged from hospital at the end of next week, Tutu’s daughter said on Thursday.

The 83-year-old, who used the pulpit to preach against apartheid, was admitted to hospital for the second time in a month for treatment of an “inflammation”.

Tutu was released from hospital earlier in August after being treated for a recurring infection unrelated to the prostate cancer he has been fighting for 18 years.

“The family remains concerned, obviously, and keen to see him home to rebuild his strength. We hope that he will be able to return home at the end of next week,” Reverend Mpho Tutu told reporters.

Tutu, a Nobel peace laureate, retired from public life in 2010 but has kept speaking out in a wide range of issues, including corruption among South Africa’s political elite.

(This version of the story corrects spelling of prostate in paragraph three)

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

