FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's Tutu checks into hospital for infection
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 8:14 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Tutu checks into hospital for infection

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu arrives to cast his vote during the local governement elections in Milnerton, Cape Town, August 3, 2016. Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Veteran South African anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu checked into a Cape Town hospital for a recurring infection, his daughter said on Wednesday, a bug that put the former cleric hospital for a week last year.

"He is expected to remain in hospital for a week or two. The Archbishop underwent similar treatment last year," Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe said in a statement.

It is unclear what infection Tutu, 84, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is suffering from but his family has said it is not related to the prostate cancer he has been living with for nearly 20 years.

The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town often used the pulpit to criticize white-minority rule, which ended in 1994.

Tutu retired from public life in 2010 but has kept speaking out in issues ranging from Israel's policies toward the Palestinians to corruption among South Africa's political elite.

Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.