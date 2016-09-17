FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's Tutu back in hospital after surgery
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2016 / 9:59 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Tutu back in hospital after surgery

The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu waits to receive the 2013 Templeton Prize at the Guildhall in central London in this file photo dated May 21, 2013.Paul Hackett/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African cleric and anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu was readmitted to hospital on Saturday to treat an infection following a surgery last week, his family said.

Tutu, the former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after a successful surgery to treat recurring infections that have afflicted him in the past.

"The archbishop underwent the surgical procedure 10 days ago to address the cause of recurring infections resulting from past treatment received for prostate cancer," the family said in a brief statement.

"The archbishop was readmitted on Saturday as a precaution after his surgical wound had shown signs of infection."

The 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner spoke against white-minority rule from his pulpit, earning him global acclaim.

Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.