FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Tutu responding well to treatment: family
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 20, 2016 / 12:57 PM / in a year

South Africa's Tutu responding well to treatment: family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu waits to receive the 2013 Templeton Prize at the Guildhall in central London in this file photo dated May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African anti-apartheid activist and veteran cleric, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, was responding well to a new course of antibiotics, his daughter said on Tuesday, following social media reports her father had died.

The 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has struggled with ill health in recent years, was re-admitted to hospital on Saturday to treat an infection following surgery last week.

“He is in very good spirits and much more like himself than he has been,” Reverend Canon Mpho Tutu van Furth told a media briefing, adding that her father could leave hospital soon.

“The hoax messages are very disturbing and incredibly unkind... It is very distressing to hear that kind of news over Twitter, particularly for family,” Mpho said, referring to social media reports on Tutu’s premature death.

Tutu spoke against white-minority rule from his pulpit, earning him global acclaim.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.