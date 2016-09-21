FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
South Africa's Tutu out of hospital after treatment
September 21, 2016 / 11:48 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Tutu out of hospital after treatment

Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Laureate Desmond Tutu in a file picture.Mark Wessels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Retired South African cleric and anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, after he was re-admitted on Saturday to treat an infection, his family said.

The 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has been living with prostate cancer for nearly 20 years, was re-admitted to hospital to treat an infection following surgery this month.

Tutu, who has struggled with ill health in recent years, was admitted to hospital late last month and had surgery to remedy a recurring infection resulting from past treatment for prostate cancer, a statement by his family said without elaborating.

On Tuesday, Tutu's family told a media briefing that he was responding well to a new course of antibiotics, and denied social media reports that the cleric had died.

The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town often used the pulpit to criticize white-minority rule, which ended in 1994, earning him international acclaim. He retired from public life in 2010 but has been outspoken on political issues.

Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
