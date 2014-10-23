South African ANC labor ally delays vote on militant NUMSA union

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A labor federation closely tied to South Africa’s ruling ANC postponed a vote on Thursday to expel the country’s biggest union, which has been edging towards a split from a political alliance that has held sway since apartheid ended.

Delegates from the powerful Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) had earlier met in Johannesburg to cast ballots on whether or not to keep the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) in their ranks.

“The COSATU central executive committee will adjourn and give NUMSA another opportunity to give reason why it should not be expelled,” a senior union official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The source said the next meeting and vote on the matter would likely take place in early November.

NUMSA has been pressing a militant left-wing agenda after falling out with the African National Congress (ANC) over economic and labor policy. It did not support the party in general elections earlier this year.

NUMSA claims around 340,000 members, most of them black workers in key sectors such as car manufacturing. The ANC is keen to see it remain in COSATU and regain its political support.

The governing coalition, referred to in South Africa as the “tripartite alliance,” is comprised of the ANC, COSATU and the South African Communist Party.

But the alliance, forged in the common struggle against apartheid, has slowly been fraying since the election of Nelson Mandela as the country’s first black president in 1994.