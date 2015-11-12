FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa, U.S. close to meat trade resolution: Pretoria
#Business News
November 12, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa, U.S. close to meat trade resolution: Pretoria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa and the United States are close to concluding discussions to settle a dispute over U.S. poultry and meat exports which threatens to dent trade and diplomatic relations between the two countries, Pretoria said on Thursday.

U.S. President Barack Obama said last week that unless South Africa lifted a ban on U.S. poultry imports he planned to revoke duty-free status for South African agricultural goods in 60 days.

South African President Jacob Zuma said in a statement that he had a “warm” telephone conversation with Obama to discuss a number of issues, including the meat import dispute.

Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
